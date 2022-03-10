Scattered rain showers Thursday due to LPA, ‘amihan’ — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Scattered rain showers will prevail in Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao due to a low pressure area south-southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan and shear line, the state weather bureau reported Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA while Visayas and Mindanao will have the same weather condition caused by the shear line.

Pagasa said that the LPA has a minimal chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

“Ito’y nananatili pa ring mababa ang tsansa na maging bagyo,” Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

(The LPA has a small chance of intensifying further.)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan”, will dump light rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol region, the rest of Mimaropa region, Aurora and Quezon.

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains likewise due to the “amihan.”

Rough seas alert!

A gale warning was raised over the following areas:

-Batanes

-Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

-Isabela

-Ilocos Norte

-Aurora

-onrthern and eastern coast of Polillo Island

-Camarines Norte

-northern and eastern coast of Camarines Sur

-northern and eastern coast of Catanduanes

“Ngayong araw, meron pa rin tayong gale warning dahil malakas ang amihan,” Aurelio said.

(Today, we still have a gale warning due to the strong amihan.)

gsg

READ MORE:

Pagasa: Fair weather with cloudy skies, scattered rain showers on Thursday

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy