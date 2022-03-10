Ai-ai delas Alas clarifies pink photo circulating online

CEBU, Philippines—Comedy Queen Ai-ai Delas Alas took to Instagram on Thursday, March 10, to clarify a photo circulating on social media of her wearing a pink suit and tagging her as a supporter of presidential aspirant Leni Robredo.

In a lengthy post, delas Alas expressed her disappointment on her Instagram page.

“Utang na loob NANAHIMIK AKO wag nyo akong masali sali sa mga ganito .. tahimik buhay ko .. lahat na lang .. huy !!!!,” delas Alas said.

She clarified that she is not a supporter of Robredo.

She explained that the photo was taken for a poster of her “Ang Tanging Ina” film last 2013 where she can be seen wearing a pink blazer.

“tanging ina ko pa picture yan tanging ina ka kung sino ka man na gumagawa ng mga ganitong ka cheapan … pls hindi po ako vp LENI supporter .. #panahonpanimatusalemangpicturenayan #iwantpeace #iwantunity #silenceisdeadly,” she wrote as caption.

She shared a screenshot of a Youtube video’s thumbnail with her face edited among the faces of other local celebrities who are supporters of Robredo. All are wearing pink clothes.

Pink is the campaign color for the presidential aspirant. /rcg

