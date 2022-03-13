555 schools cleared for face-to-face classes in C. Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More than 500 schools in Central Visayas have been cleared to go back to the traditional style of teaching.

The Department of Education in the region (DepEd-7) recently announced that 128 more schools from the provinces of Cebu and Negros Oriental joined the growing list of educational institutions allowed to return to face-to-face classes in a limited capacity.

Of this number, 108 came from Cebu province while the remaining 20 came from Bais City, Negros Oriental.

As a result, there are now 555 schools in Central Visayas that are expected to return to in-person classes, said DepEd-7 director Salustiano Jimenez.

“Progressive ang ilahang pag start sa implementation ug wala ni nagdungan ang kining 500 plus,” said Jimenez.

“Kay gicheck nato and givalidate ug giklaro how ready the schools are. Labi na after Typhoon Odette. If wala lang gyud ta naagian og bagyo, posible nga nadungan unta ni sila,” he added.

Most of the schools in Central Visayas allowed to go back to face-to-face classes came from Cebu province, with over 300 schools. It was followed by Negros Oriental with 180.

No schools from Cebu City, the region’s center of economic and commercial activities, were permitted to return to in-person classes as of the moment.

