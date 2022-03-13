Authorities to probe another late-night brawl in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another late-night brawl in the streets of Metro Cebu was recorded on video and went viral on social media.

The Cebu City government, through its Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said they would look into the matter together with the police.

“We will call the police and the barangay,” said Councilor Joel Garganera in a message to reporters.

Videos of a group of young adults engaged in a scuffle went viral recently on social media.

According to the posts, the incident occurred in front of a bar along Salinas Drive, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The scuffle in uptown Cebu City emerged online barely a day after Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas ordered the investigation of a similar episode that happened in a resto-bar in his city last March 11, a video of which also went viral on the internet.

Gullas also instructed police to take legal actions if the people involved violated any protocols or rules.

Police identified at least 15 individuals, most of whom are young adults. They are also preparing to file cases against them.

The entire Cebu is currently under Alert Level 2 in which leisure establishments, including resto-bars, are allowed to operate again.

