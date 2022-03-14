Mandaue City bet wins ‘Headshot Challenge’ of Miss U PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines— First round goes to Mandaue City!

Miss Mandaue’s Isabel Luche is off to a sizzling start in her quest for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 crown as she topped the Headshot Challenge of the pageant.

The winners were chosen through votes from the public and judges.

The other two finalists were Celeste Cortesi of Pasay City and Francheska Alexine Licanto Dadivas of Roxas City.

The 22-year-old Luche took to Instagram to thank all those who backed her up in joining this pageant this year.

“Some may doubt my ability, but I count myself fortunate that many have faith in my abilities and aspirations.

We made it today for the headshot challenge, guys. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for your constant love and support. To my family, friends, and supporters thank you so much for sparing your time and sharing your resources just to cast your votes,”

“Lalaban, tayo! This is just the beginning, universe!” she added.

It can be recalled that in the 2021 edition of the pageant, candidates underwent several online and remote challenges such as the headshot challenge to be narrowed down to the Final 30.

The reigning title holder of the crown is Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night will be on April 30, 2022.

