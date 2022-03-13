Lapu-Lapu police to ‘drug pushers’ from other areas, who sell shabu in city: You will be caught

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu police are serving notice to people outside the city, who bring and sell their illegal drugs here, that they will be caught and arrested.

This was after police caught a Cebu City resident with more than half a million pesos worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation on March 12 in Sitio Mustang, Barangy Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jul Mohammad Jamiri, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Intelligence Unit chief, said that this was the seventh non-Lapu-Lapu City resident, who was caught selling illegal drugs here, this year.

Jamiri was referring to Ryan Sormillon, 47, of Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, who was arrested in the recent buy-bust operation in Barangay Pusok.

Sormillon was caught with 80 grams of suspected shabu, which had a market value of P544,000.

Jamiri said that Sormillon was among seven out of 11 drug personalities, who are not residents of the city and were arrested in 11 anti-illegal drug operations in the city this year.

Jamiri cited the importance or the impact of the arrest of Sormillon because it meant that those non Lapu-Lapu residents, who sell their illegal drugs here, would be caught.

“Although di ta kaingon nga siya na lang isa ang nagbagsak di ra sa Lapu-Lapu, but we’re happy nga nabawasan nato. We will do it more pa especially kadtong magattempt nga muhatag or mubagsak sa Lapu-Lapu,” Jamiri said.

(Although we cannot say that he [Sormillon] is the only one who would bring and sell their illegal drugs here, but we’re happy that we have removed some of them [from the illegal drug trade]. We will do it more especially to those people from outside the city, who would attempt to sell their illegal drugs here in Lapu-Lapu.)

He also described Sormillon as a person who could allegedly dispose from 50 to 100 grams of shabu in a week in the city.

He also said that there was a possibility that Sormillon’s illegal drugs market not only involved Lapu-Lapu City but also in nearby cities.

Jamiri also attributed their success in the arrest of Sormillon and other previous drug suspects to their good intelligence gathering, careful planning in executing their operation and to the cooperation of residents here, who would inform them of the activities of drug personalities.

Aside from the suspected shabu, a .38 caliber revolver was also confiscated from Sormillon’s possession.

Sormillon was detained at the Lapu-Lapu Police Office detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Meanwhile police also arrested 6 individuals in separate buy-bust operations in Talisay and Carcar cities in southern Cebu.

The anti-illegal drug operations were done on Saturday, March 12.

In Talisay City, police arrested a man, who allegedly had a police record of snatching in Cebu City.

Mac Gerald Abella of Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, this time, was caught with 10 grams of suspected shabu with a market value of P74,000, said Police Lieutenant Randy Caballes, Talisay City Police Station chief.

Caballes also said that a .38 caliber revolver was confiscated from Abella’s possession.

In Carcar City in southern Cebu, police arrested five persons during buy-bust operations in Barangay Tuyom.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, station commander of Carcar City Police Station, said that 1.4 grams of suspected shabu with a market value of P10,060.

Those arrested in Carcar City and Talisay City were detained at their respective detention cells.

