FACES OF CEBU: DONNABEL ZAPANTA, daughter, breadwinner, healthcare worker

For the past eight years, phlebotomist Donnabel Zapanta has worked in Hi-Precision Cebu’s Naga branch not just as a healthcare worker.

She had to be a daughter, a sister, and the primary breadwinner for her family throughout those years.

“Daghan man ko’g struggles as a woman working in healthcare industry. I had to struggle, especially when my father was diagnosed with cancer, which was hard kay siyempre [because of the ] financial constraint. Then after our father succumbed to cancer, amoang only brother [met] a motorcycle accident nga grabe gyod ang operation [needed]. But still I had to overcome all the obstacles through prayers, strong will, and determination,” Zapanta said.

Her Time in Hi-Precision

As a phlebotomist, her job was to perform blood extractions in the laboratory, and her work in Hi-Precision allowed her to take care of the medical and day-to-day needs of her loved ones.

One way she earned additional income was by doing home service for patients.

“Grabe kaayo ang financial help sa akong pag-home service. But aside from the extra money, makatabang sad ni for those persons nga kanang magpa-home service nga siyempre ako sad nga realization is I’ve encountered or experienced many patients nga luoy sad kaayo og kahimtang. Kana, nisugot ko ni-adto sa ilaha mag-home service,” she said.

The 42-year-old phlebotomist did not expect to stay with Hi-Precision for this long.

“At first gani, para nako, mura’g one year lang ko dinhi. I [wanted to try my luck] in another institution. Pero nadugay ko diri kay maayo ra ang pagkadala sa management unya wala’y night duty, night shift,” she said.

For Mrs. Zapanta, spending time with her family is everything.

“It’s during night time, especially dinner, nga magkatapok gyod mo as a family. The more ang bond nako with my family and with my husband, especially kon dinner time. And besides, I can say nga cooking is one of my passions in life,” she said.

As A Woman In Healthcare

“If there’s a lesson I have learned from all this, I could say what a man can do, a woman can do as well. Kay naa may discrimination nga a woman is a weak person, she can’t do what a man can do. But I prove them wrong by being excellent in my work,” she said.

Through her years in Hi-Precision, Mrs. Zapanta has overcome her hardships and has blossomed into a successful manager, who is now taking care of her own team of medical technologists and phlebotomists.

“Looking back, mapaingon jud ko nga it was indeed a very hard journey for me. But I could say nga you cannot underestimate a woman because a woman will always stand strong despite everything nga iyahang ma-experience na mga hardship,” Zapanta said.

Given her service and sacrifice for her family as well as her patients, she understands the importance of honoring the women who play such an integral part in our society.

“We do need to celebrate Women’s Month, because it can’t be denied that women like myself are the backbone of the family, the institution, and even in the community as a whole. Women empowerment gyod maoy nagkadala og kuan sa atong family, sa society, sa healthcare institution.”