Cebu City Police to intensify visibility near establishments following street brawl

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police will start intensifying visibility near establishments following a fight that broke out in front of a resto-bar along Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug here on Sunday dawn, March 13, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they have directed all 11 police station heads, especially those with the most number of establishments, such as stations 2 (Osmeña) and 4 (Mabolo), to intensify police visibility.

Parilla said that these stations will start conducting intensified police visibility from 12 midnight to 5 a.m. on Friday, 18, 2022.

“As of now, as directed sa atoang OIC, concerned stations, especially sa mga istasyonan nga nay mga daghan na mga restobars, like station 2 and station 4, you will be assisted by our MPU, atong Mobile Patrol Unit, nga maoy muassist nila especially starting sa 12 midnight up to 5 o’clock in the morning, starting Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, then in the mountain barangay nga dunay mga restobar sab, it will be the CMFC will be in-charge sa pag roving,” Parilla said.

It can be recalled that a group of individuals engaged in a “rumble” or a brawl outside a bar along Salinas Drive.

Parilla said they will devise or implement police deployments to address this issue. As of now, he said that they have enough personnel for this task.

“So last week, last weekend , so mao toy nahitabo nga dunay mga wala nato mapugngi bacause ang atuang presence medyo layu-layo, considering nga daku-dako sad ang station 4, but sa pagresponde sa atong kapulisan wala na dha ang katong nag-rumble,” he added.

Earlier, police said that they are conducting their investigation on the said incident, adding that whatever they gather will be sent to the city’s Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO).

When asked if they favor reimplementing the curfew in Cebu City, Parilla said that they only implement whatever will be directed to them by the city government. However, he did say that curfew greatly helps lower crime incidents in the city.

Parilla said that Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has been expressing the need to retain the augmentation, which supposedly would be turned over on Tuesday, March 15, to the regional office.

With this, Parilla said they will request for this again once they see the necessity, especially that with the removal of major COVID-19 restrictions, they are now focusing their deployment on crime-prone areas including those with restobars.

