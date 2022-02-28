CCPO personnel undergo drug test



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 60 police personnel of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) underwent a random drug test on Monday, February 28, 2022, while six others failed to show up.

This was the first drug test that they conducted this year, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the CCPO.

According to Parilla, every year,they are required to initiate a random drug test among their personnel.

Parilla said that supposedly, a total of 66 personnel from different units were randomly picked by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) to undergo the drug test. However, six of them failed to show up.

“Ato ng gitawagan sa ilang unit, accordingly naay court hearing, but we have to check on this kung kinsa gyud tuy dili makapa drug test karon, we have to check it sa court kung duna ba gyud silay court hearing,” Parilla said.

“Humana atong mga drug enforcement units sa station, including sa mga drug units sa special units, kini siya (60 cops) including na ni sya sa atong mga heat personnel, office personnel,” he added.

Parilla said that those who will test positive for illegal drugs will face administrative charges that could lead to dismissal from service.

In 2021, the CCPO had no personnel who tested positive for illegal drugs after recording at least two in 2020. Parilla said these two personnel were already dismissed.

Parilla added that they are aiming that before the year ends, 100 percent of their total personnel will undergo drug test.

The CCPO has at least 1,050 total personnel.

In this recent year, Parilla said that they have not received reports of their personnel using illegal drugs or involved in any illegal drug activity.

This conduct of random drug test is also in line with the PNP’s program on internal cleansing.

/bmjo

