CCPO to launch another SAFE campaign for 2022 polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the second time around, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will launch another conduct of Kapulisan, Simbahan at Pamayanan Tungo sa Kaunlaran (KASIMBAYANAN) ceremony also known as Secure, Accurate, Free and Fair National Elections (SAFE NLE) tomorrow, March 15 at the CCPO headquarters.

In a combined effort by the different sectors of the community particularly the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Church, and the community, this ceremony will strongly emphasize the need to ensure safe, and peaceful conduct of the election on May 9, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the event would be attended by representatives of different local government units and Association of Barangay Council Presidents (ABC).

“That is another program of the PNP through the PCR or community affairs division, nga magconduct ta og mura siya gihapon og dunay commitment ang every sector, ang kapulisan, ang simbahan ug ang katawhan.” said Parilla.

(That is another program of the PNP through the PCR or community affairs division, where we conduct a similar activity with a commitment to every sector, the police and the church and the people.)

Last month on February 15, the CCPO launched the same event with a candle lighting ceremony and signing of pledge commitment together with the various sectors of the community.

It was observed that last month’s event was participated by various representatives of the different sectors of the community along with representatives from the South and North districts of the city’s COMELEC and Department of Interior and Local Government.

Apart from this, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) will also kickstart a separate ceremony intended for covenant signing on March 22, 2022 that will be attended by local political candidates of Cebu City.

Parilla also assured that there had no reports of any election-related crimes in the city.

“So far, maayo man atong nanagan wala man tay nadawat nga report nga election-related incidents, so far ang Cebu City, hapsay ra ang dagan sa politika.” said Parilla.

(So far, the people running in the elections here are good and we have not heard a report of any election-related incident so far in Cebu City, the political scene here is orderly.)

