Cebu City to lobby ‘mass vaccination’ in schools for teachers, students

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has expressed his support for schools here to return to the traditional way of learning.

Rama, in a recent press interview, said the city government wants schools to be able to go back to face-to-face classes by August of this year.

“I am in favor in the return to face-to-face classes. Thus, we bring the matter to the IATF with DOH to give this matter serious consideration,” said Rama.

Rama, however, urged teachers, parents and children to get vaccinated as protection from COVID-19.

With this, the city is proposing to hold ‘mass vaccinations’ in schools, targeting teachers, students as well as parents.

“There’s at least one school that has approached us for our vaccination team to visit their campus where mass vaccination of their students will be conducted,” he said.

“This is a good idea that I ask our City Health Department with our Vaccination Operations Center to study this approach that we still follow DOH (Department of Health) protocols, including proximity to a hospital or an emergency response team on standby,” he added.

If allowed, the city will be starting the planned mass vaccination in public schools, among pupils within pre-school until sixth grade.

“I will not be coercing but they know better that vaccination is the way to liberation,” Rama added.

In Central Visayas, where Cebu City belongs, at least 555 schools have already been permitted to go back to face-to-face classes.

But none of these are from the city yet. The city government, in the meantime, is preparing for the resumption of in-person classes in at least 13 schools located in hinterland villages.

