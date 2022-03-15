Consumers lament domino effect of soaring fuel prices

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Consumers here in Cebu could not help but express their disgust as the highest oil-price hike yet took effect on Tuesday, March 15.

One of them was Junrey Lao.

Lao, a 32-year-old driver, said that the increase in the prices of oil products has had significantly impacted the consumers because it has affected the prices of other essential items.

“Grabe kaayo ang pagtaas karun sa gas, naapektuhan gyud mi mga consumer kay ang amoang income same ra pero ang expenses taas tungod nitaas ang presyo sa gas pait kaayo ang sitwasyon,” Lao lamented.

As a result, Lao had to cut down on expenses if only to survive the continuous increase in the prices of fuel and other similar products.

“Beyond our control man gyud ni ang sitwasyon karun ang akong gibuhat kay duha man amo sakyanan, isa nalang sa gyud ang gamiton para maka save ug korodo sa byahe…kun dili kaayo importante ang lakaw e set aside nalang sa arun mas maka save gyud,” he added.

Caltex, Petron, Seaoil, Unioil, Petro Gazz, Flying V, Clean Fuel, and PTT issued separate advisories on Monday regarding the new round of price increase as follows: diesel would be P13.15 per liter, P7.10 per liter for gasoline, and P10.50 per liter for kerosene, all effective at midnight Tuesday.

This might push local gasoline and diesel prices up to P84 and P94, respectively.

Lao asks oil companies to continue to offer discounts to some motorists in order to mitigate price spikes. He also implores the government to find solutions to the problem so that prices of essential products need not go beyond the reach of ordinary consumers.

“Unta ila lang na ipadayon ilang mga discount sa korodo ug gas ug mangitag pamaagi atong goberno na di unta mag sigeg increase kay ari biya gyud magsugod tanan kung musaka ni ang presyo sa gas musaka sad tanan palaliton,” said Lao.

Local oil prices have been increasing over the past weeks, and this has been cited as one of the key concerns of consumers. /with reports from the Philippine Daily Inquirer

