Magnitude 5.3 quake jolts Lubang, Occidental Mindoro — Phivolcs

By: Inquirer.net March 16,2022 - 09:41 AM

Mindoro earthquake

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Lubang, Occidental Mindoro on Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022, two days after a moderate quake jolted the province on Monday, the state seismologists reported.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, occurred 82 kilometers north of Lubang town at around 8:09 am, according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The earthquake has a shallow depth of 11 kilometers.

No intensities were recorded as of posting, and the earthquake is unlikely to cause aftershocks and damage, according to Phivolcs.

“This is an aftershock of the 14 March 2022 M6.4 Lubang, Occidental Mindoro earthquake event,” Phivolcs said in its advisory.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake caused partial damage to a number of houses in Lubang, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

