The Metro Stores’ Biggest Storewide Sale Is Back!

This weekend, head on to the nearest Metro store and take advantage of the hot deals at The Metro Stores’ Sidewalk Sale!



The annual shopping event begins on Friday, March 18 and runs through Sunday, March 20.



Countless bargains on a variety of great merchandise await every one in this storewide event. Shoppers will find big discounts on clothing, home furnishings, furniture, electronic goods, appliances, travel and sports gear, cosmetics and pantry essentials.

In addition to discounts of up to 70% in the department store, shoppers will also enjoy exclusive treats. For minimum purchase worth P6,000 single receipt from the department store and general merchandise, shoppers can take home a premium item for only P10. Featured items are Tough Mama Blender 1L Plastic Jar and Orocan Ice Chest Cooler 15L. All they have to do is present proof of purchase to redemption booth, choose item and pay 10. Shoppers are entitled to only one item regardless of total amount purchased.

For updates on the latest announcements and promos, join the Metro Viber community at http://bit.ly/TheMetroStoresViber.

There will also be discounted prices, bundling buys, and buy one take one offers at the supermarket.Metro Rewards Card and Metro Business Card holders will also receive a gift when they present proof of purchase worth P3,000 and P5,000, respectively. And the best part is that they get to choose the gift they want: West Coast Vegetable Oil 1 Liter, Savers Select Tissue 3 Ply 9’s or 3kg Rice.



MRC holders with P1500 purchase can choose from: 6pcs Lucky Me! Instant Mami Chicken, Savers Select Dishwashing Liquid Lemon/Calamansi 1 Liter, or 1 kg Rice.



Don’t miss out on this opportunity to take advantage of an all-day sale while supporting our local economy. The Metro Sidewalk Sale is happening in all Metro stores including Super Metro and Metro Fresh ‘n Easy. Shop in-store or online at https://bit.ly/SidewalkSaleatMetro or call or Viber to order + same-day pick up: http://bit.ly/MetroSameDayOrderandPickUp.



