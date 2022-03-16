Gabriella Mai Carballo is Miss Cebu 2022

Cebu City, Philippines— Gabriella Mai Carballo bested 11 other beauties to be crowned Miss Cebu 2022 Quincentennial Queen in glittering coronation rites at the historic Plaza Independencia in downtown Cebu City on Wednesday night, March 16, 2022.

Rounding up her court were Dannika Anne Ocampo -1st runner-up; Ciairha Jenyne Monsanto -2nd runner-up; Christine Marie Aberion -3rd runner-up; and Karla Marie Frances Niere -4th runner-up.

The winners received cash, a sash, a bouquet of flowers, and attractive gifts from organizers and event sponsors.

The show was hosted by former Miss Asia Pacific Karla Henry and actor Tony Labrusca.

Candidates who bagged Corporate and Special awards were Bianca Wilhelmina Wilamsen (Miss Friendship and Miss Photogenic), Christine Marie Aberion (Most Confident and Miss Fili award), Lorraine Hann (Miss Komi and Miss Peakway), Dannika Anne Ocampo (Miss PAGCOR Charity) and Carbalo (Miss Oro Galleria).

The Miss Cebu 2022 marked the comeback of the pageant after a six-year hiatus.

