LIST: Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 candidates

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The journey to the national Miss Universe Philippines stage has officially begun for Cebu as Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) Cebu presented its 2025 candidates on November 9, 2024, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The 18 official candidates took center stage, each bringing their unique stories and aspirations, promising to make this year’s competition a powerful celebration of Cebuano’s pride and strength.

With a diverse lineup of women ready to take on the challenge, the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 roster is undoubtedly one of the most formidable yet.

Following the success of last year’s competition, where Cebuano queens earned national recognition, this new batch is set to take Cebu’s representation to an even higher level.

MUPh Cebu franchise owner Irma Bitzer and creative director Danny Booc have crafted a program designed to celebrate beauty, inspire the community, and showcase advocacies close to the candidates’ hearts.

As the only authorized body to send Cebu’s representative to the national Miss Universe Philippines stage, the MUPh Cebu organization has meticulously selected these 18 candidates through a rigorous two-day screening process held in October.

Miss Universe Philippines Cebu coronation night

Now officially sashed and introduced to the media on Friday, these aspirants are set for an exciting journey that will culminate in the coronation night on December 18, 2024, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Representing cities and municipalities across Cebu, each candidate steps forward that embody the beauty, pride, and values that make Cebu unique. With their striking runway walks and captivating personalities, they bring their own stories, advocacies, and aspirations to represent Cebu on the national stage.

However, before the spotlight fully shifts to the 2025 candidates, MUPh Cebu honors its reigning queens from the 2024 competition, who have set high standards and inspired a new generation of hopefuls.

Leading the 2024 cohort was Kris Tiffany Janson of Cebu City North, crowned Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024. She represented Cebu in the national competition with a poise that captured the spirit of her community.

The 2024 queens also included:

Juvel Ducay of Bantayan Island – Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Tourism 2024

Mary Josephine Paaske of Talisay City – Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Heritage 2024

Nica Zosa Nabua of Minglanilla – Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Charity 2024

Natasha Testa of Lapu-Lapu City – The Miss Philippines Cebu 2024

Completing the lineup were Mipsen Galves of Carcar City and Thelma Suzanne Dayao of San Fernando, who were named first and second runners-up, respectively.

Meet the MUPh Cebu 2025 candidates

This year’s candidates bring a diverse set of backgrounds and advocacies that capture the depth and character of Cebu Island.

Chella Grace Falconer from Carcar City, a former top 16 finalist in Miss Universe Philippines 2021, expressed her renewed passion to represent Cebu’s warmth and culture on the national stage.

Also capturing attention was Gabriella Mai Carballo from Cebu City North, a medical doctor and former Miss Cebu 2022. Her advocacy focuses on environmental sustainability, which she aims to highlight through her work with Green Wave Cebu.

Carballo was also awarded “Darling of the Press” and “Mags’ Best in Runway” during the media presentation.

List of candidates for Miss Universe Cebu 2025

Riza Mae Lapaz – Aloguinsan

Jannah Salazar – Borbon

Chella Grace Falconer – City of Carcar

Gabriella Mai Carballo – Cebu City – North

Christine Mae Saladaga – Cebu City – South

Sarah Hudson – Consolacion

Lyca Mae Saplad – Daanbantayan

Ethel Joy Batoon – Danao

Jamie Javier – Lapu-Lapu City

Sunshine Iriarte – Medellin

Sofia Angelica Esgana – Minglanilla

Jennifer Kim Emmerich – Moalboal

Katja Bacoy – Ronda

Bea Abucayan – Samboan

Ahfinnie Tenebroso – Sogod

AJ Queniahan – Sta. Fe

Shindell Atibula – Tabuelan

Chain Lee Templo – Tuburan

Miss Universe Philippines Cebu screening

The journey to MUPh Cebu 2025 started with a rigorous screening process and a final callback on October 13, followed by the official introduction of candidates on October 18. The grand pre-pageant and sponsors gala on December 12, 2024.

The highly anticipated coronation on December 18, 2024, will be the night when Cebu crowns a new queen to represent the province on the national platform and carry Cebu’s pride and dreams with her every step of the way.