Drugs eyed in shooting of man in Mango

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are eyeing drugs as the possible motive behind the shooting of a man along General Maxilom Avenue, Barangay Cogon, Ramos Cebu City on Wednesday night, March 16, 2022.

This angle was brought up by the police after they learned that the victim, John Rey Jaca, 31, of Barangay Labangon, had several drug-related cases in the past.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) the police are looking into several possibilities, but the victim’s involvement in illegal drugs was the most relevant.

“Based on the report of Station 2, initial nila na findings naa kuno ni kaso sa illegal drugs kaning victim. Active kuno ni nga case but still we’re trying to find out because daghan man ug anggulo.” said Macatangay.

Investigators are also actively searching for CCTV footage from nearby establishments to crack the case, Macatangay, however, said that CCTVs installed around the area may be dysfunctional or broken.

“Along Mango Avenue, na dira dapita nahitabo ang krimen, not all CCTVs there are working. So our investigators are scouting the area kung asa possible ni agi or ni gikan and ni exit ang maong vehicle,” said Macatangay.

Police are also banking on the cooperation of the victim to be able to gain sizeable leads into the shooting incident which left him injured.

Jaca was leisurely cruising along the area when he was tailed by a white Fortuner.

“This one nagbike siya and then out of nowhere naay nisunod unya gipunterya siya but what is clear siya gyud ang target.” said Macatangay

A witness said that the assailant got out from the passenger seat of the SUV and shot the victim hitting him on the belly and thigh.

Police are currently conducting a hot pursuit operation to arrest the assailants.

Rescuers were able to rush Jaca to the nearest hospital where he is currently recuperating from his wounds. /rcg

