Love after the crown: Miss Universe PH 2020 Rabiya Mateo confirms relationship with Jeric Gonzales

CEBU, Philippines—Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo and Kapuso actor Jeric Gonzales confirmed their romantic relationship on Instagram.

The couple shared photos of them on their Instagram pages on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

“Live. LOVE. Laugh. Thank you, Eric. ✨❤️@jericgonzales07,” the 25-year-old beauty queen turned actress wrote on her post.

Rabiya uploaded a couple of photos of them from one of their travels.

Sharing photos of them together, Jeric, for his part, also wrote a message for Rabiya.

“To more memories with you ✨❤️ @rabiyamateo I love you.”

They also exchanged sweet messages for each other at the post’s comment section.

Rabia commented on Jeric’s post saying, “Through good and bad times, Im gonna be there by your side. I love you Babe❤️.”

Her beau replied: “@rabiyamateo Salamat Babe. I love you more” making their fans gush over the newfound romance.

