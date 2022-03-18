Maymay Entrata shares video of rumored on-showbiz beau
CEBU, Philippines —Actress Maymay Entrata shared a glimpse of her rumored non-showbiz boyfriend through an Instagram story on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
“Missyou,” she wrote on the video.
The video showed that Entrata was filming her rumored boyfriend while driving and zoomed the camera to his face.
Last Valentine’s Day, February 14, Entrata delighted fans as she revealed her “Valentino” in an Instagram post.
Following her post, she called out a vlogger/Youtuber who described her boyfriend as a “scammer”.
“Kapag di nyo po buburahin at patuloy nyo pong pag s-spread ng false information para manira ng buhay ng ibang tao, wag nyo na po sanang hintayin na aabot tayo sa husgado. Maraming salamat po,” Entrata warned the Youtuber.
‼️FAKE NEWS‼️ Kapag di nyo po buburahin at patuloy nyo pong pag s-spread ng false information para manira ng buhay ng ibang tao, wag nyo na po sanang hintayin na aabot tayo sa husgado. Maraming salamat po. https://t.co/m8bz7BJD1O
— Maymay (@maymayentrata07) February 21, 2022
The video is now already been deleted by the uploader.
The 24-year-old actress is currently in Canada for her studies.
