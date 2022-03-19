It’s time to #FeastOn some of our favorite dishes

Bayfront Hotel Cebu welcomes 2022 with the opening of Caja Kitchen Cebu, an in-house restaurant that features modern Asian and Filipino cuisine. Caja Kitchen Cebu will be opening at both Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation Area and Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site on March 22, 2022!

Beyond the restaurant’s homey feel and design, the flavors speak volumes. Caja Kitchen will soon be open to serve both familiar and inventive dishes that you can share with family and friends. Enjoy a comforting bowl of Sinigang, or indulge in everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure, the Pork Sisig. You can even try the Beef Lasagna–a household staple with a twist.

There are dishes made for everyone–Salisbury Steak, Buttered Chicken, Spaghetti Bolognese, Grilled Prawns, Sweet and Sour Fish Fillet, Pancit Canton. Truly Caja can satisfy any of your cravings. There’s even Baked Mac & Cheese for the little ones!

Caja Kitchen Cebu is a Filipino food haven that promises every visit will feel like eating at home. You can definitely feel it in the spacious and warm interiors, and the long tables that are perfect for get-togethers, reunions and parties.

The restaurant also takes inspiration in Cebu, paying homage to the island’s abundance of natural water forms and vibrant culture through the wooden finishes and touches of blue. To complement its theme, the restaurant also dedicated a wall to highlight Cebu’s most popular sights—the mural features the whale sharks of Oslob, the Sinulog festivities honoring the Santo Niño, and the famous Cebu Lechon.

Caja Kitchen Cebu looks forward to having you over, so you can #FeastOn good food and even greater memories.

For advance reservations, visit Caja Kitchen Cebu give them a call at +632 230 6777 for their North Reclamation branch and +632 505 3333, for their Capitol Site branch.

For updates, like and follow their social media pages at fb.com/CajaKitchenCebu or on Instagram, @cajakitchencebu.