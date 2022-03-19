Parilla: No security threat during Tutok to Win Partylist campaign rally

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A top police official here dismissed speculations of a security threat during the Tutok to Win Partylist campaign rally that was held at the Cebu City Sports Center Friday night, March 18.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said individuals who had bags with them were barred from entering the sports center as part of security protocols being implemented in “big events” attended by a huge crowd.

“So far, kanang backpack mao nay atoang SOP nga basta naa tay mga big events. Walay allowed nga backpack sa sulod sa venue for security purposes. Even before pa, mao gyud na atoang SOP basta big events, walay bag nga dagko nga allowed isulod sa venue,” he said.

(So far, the prohibition on the bringing of backpacks is an SOP when there are big events. We do not allow backpacks at the venue for security purposes. We have been implementing this SOP even before, thus the carrying of big bags was not be allowed at the venue.)

Around 6, 000 Cebuanos crowded the sports center to see host Willie Revillame and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte – Carpio.

Some of those who came were not allowed entry because they had backpacks and other big backs with them. The commotion that happened at the main entrance raised speculations of a security threat at the event venue.

Parilla said in an interview with CDN Digital that on the contrary, the campaign rally of Tutok to Win Partylist was peaceful and orderly.

He said they were merely implementing security protocols since gatherings attended by known personalities like Revillame and Duterte-Carpio are expected to attract a huge crowd.

“Basta naay mga well known nga personality, dili allowed nga magdala og bag. Walay participants nga mag dala og bag unless part sila sa organizer, entourage sa VIP. Pero other than that di na sila allow,” he explained.

(For gatherings that are participated by known personalities, we do not allow bags. Participants are not allowed to carry bags except if they are among the organizers, VIP entourage. But other than that they will not be allowed to bring bags.)

Parilla said a total of 40 policemen were deployed to secure the vicinity of sports center Friday night.

Even if Cebu City was already placed under Alert Level 1, Parilla said, they will continue to conduct area security and ensure compliance with health and safety protocols including the proper wearing of face masks.

