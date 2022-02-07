CCPO assures no selective approach in implementing rules during campaign period

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) guarantees that no one will be exempted from implementing rules during the campaign period which starts Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of CCPO, said they are in close coordination with the city’s Commission on Elections (Comelec), Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and the local government in the monitoring of possible campaign activities here.

She further said that they are now ready for their security measures for the campaign period for the May 2022 polls.

“Amoa gyud na gi guarantee to all nga there will be no selective approach in the implementation of our rules,” Macatangay said.

(We guarantee to all that there will be no selective approach in the implementation of our rules.)

The rules that Macatangay is referring to are the so-called new-normal campaign rules set by the Comelec.

With this, she reminds political candidates and coordinators to comply with existing health protocols upon their conduct of campaign here. Cebu City is still under Alert Level 3 until February 15.

“They have to follow protocols established by the Comelec, unsaon pagpahigayon sa ilahang mga campaign rallies. They must also be given a permit from the LGU and mananghid sad sila sa EOC to ensure that the minimum health standards are still being followed,” Macatangay said.

(They have to follow protocols established by the Comelec, how to conduct their campaign rallies. They must also be given a permit from the LGU and ask permission from the EOC to ensure that minimum health standards are still being followed.)

“Naa may mga limitations pod. Wala gibawal but adunay limitation and this has to be followed kay once dili, we will come in. That is the time that we will come in because we have to put order in place,” she added.

(There are limitations. It’s not prohibited but there are limitations and this has to be followed because once they would not, we will come in. That is the time that we will come in because we have to put order in place.)

Macatangay said that they already have received information that certain caravans and campaign rallies are to be held in Cebu City in line with the campaign period which will start on Tuesday, February 8.

Over this, Macatangay appeals to politicians, coordinators, and supporters to be ‘innovative’ in having their campaign activities due to changes brought about by the pandemic.

“Giawhag namo nga minus-minusan lang ang pagpatapok sa mga tawo. Let’s find other means to reach out to the masses, dili raman ta limited sa pagpatapok sa tawo physically in order for our platforms to be explained and presented to the people,” she further said.

(We appeal to them to lessen crowd gatherings. Let’s find other means to reach out to the masses, we are not only limited to physical gatherings in order for our platforms to be explained and presented to the people.)

Should the Comelec see something wrong with the actions of some candidates, they will respond accordingly. Macatangay added that all rules in the campaign period are under the Comelec.

Macatangay added that they also hope that these individuals running for certain positions would be one with them in ensuring a peaceful and orderly campaign and election period.

