Cebu City cops ready to secure local campaign for 2022 polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 50 uniformed policemen from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) are now being prepared for deployment during the official start of the local campaign period on March 25.

These cops will especially be deployed to provide area security, ensure crowd control and respond to emergency situations that may happen during the conduct of campaign rallies.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, director for operations of CCPO, said the area security personnel will also be tasked to make sure that the candidates and other rally participants comply with health and safety protocols especially the wearing of face masks, in compliance with directives from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

“Area security lang atoa regardless of kinsa nga rally as long as they will coordinate with us…Starting March 25, duna natay personnel nga on standby in case nga dunay kinahanglanun nga emergency deployment,” Parilla said.

(We will be providing area security regardless of who is having the campaign rally for as long as they will coordinate with us. Starting March 25, we will be having personnel on standby in case there is a need for emergency deployment.)

CCPO’s emergency response team will be stationed at the CCPO compound, Parilla said.

As part of their election preparations, Parilla said, they are also inviting all the Cebu City candidates to the signing of an election covenant that is scheduled on Tuesday, March 22 at the CCPO headquarters located along Gorordo Avenue.

But as to the implementation of Oplan Baklas here, Parilla said, they continue to wait for instructions from Comelec.

/ dcb

