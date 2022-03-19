WATCH: PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point – First Presidential Debate
By: Inquirer.net March 19,2022 - 07:31 PM
Watch the first round of the ‘PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point’ on March 19 and 20—live on INQUIRER.net’s YouTube and Facebook channels.
Watch it on these times:
March 19, 7pm – First Presidential Debate
March 20, 7pm – First Vice Presidential Debate
