WATCH: PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point – First Presidential Debate

By: Inquirer.net March 19,2022 - 07:31 PM

Watch the first round of the ‘PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point’ on March 19 and 20—live on INQUIRER.net’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Watch it on these times:

March 19, 7pm – First Presidential Debate

March 20, 7pm – First Vice Presidential Debate

 

