Marites ng Bayan’ went viral on TikTok

CEBU, Philippines — A group of women in Misamis Oriental spreads some positive vibes on the internet as they dance D Billions kids’ song “My Name Is” on TikTok.

Cheryl Degomio, the uploader of the video, said that netizens called them ‘marites’ and that was why they named their group, “Marites ng Bayan.”

“Gipangnganlan mi nila og marites, since dili ko chismosa, pero amo na lang gisakyan,” Degomio told CDN Digital.

(They named us marites, since I am not a gossip, but we just went with it.)

According to Degomio, she and her friends, all mothers, were gathered in Barangay Cabantian, Magsaysay town in Misamis Oriental for a dance rehearsal for the barangay’s upcoming Women’s Month celebration which would be held on March 23, 2022.

“Practice mi og sayaw. Dugay niabot akong mga kauban mao nakahuna-huna ko og TikTok while gahulat mi sa uban namo nga mga kauban,” she said.

(We were going to practice for our dance. Our other co-dancers were late so that’s why I thought about doing TikTok while we wait for the others to arrive.)

Netizens could not help but gush over the viral video.

“hahaha good vibes,” a TikTok user wrote in the comment section.

“Kung ganito lang araw araw mga marites, ang happy ng world. Enjoy lang dapat,” another one said.

(If the marites are like this every day, it would be a happy world. We should just enjoy ourselves.)

A lot of them also tagged them as ‘marites’, “Mga marites nyo, tiktokerist na rin.”

The video went viral on social media as it garnered 37.7 million views and 4.5 million likes as of this writing.

