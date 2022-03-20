Miss Cebu 2022 Quincentennial: A fresh start for Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Phillipines – The Miss Cebu 2022 Quincentennial pageant has officially opened the curtains for the its most awaited comeback after a six-year hiatus at the historic Plaza Independencia in Cebu City on Wednesday night, March 16.

The stage gave off a rich display of distinguished Cebu culture and beauty through their festive and culturally rich performances.

Nevertheless, the pageant’s lifeblood, who are the Cebuana beauties, shone brightly as they glamorously walk the runway, showing their passion to proudly represent Cebu City in the national and international spotlight alongside the Cebu City Tourism Commission.

So, who’s to say that the March 16 event came easy for 12 passionate girls vying to become Cebu’s new ambassadress of beauty and intelligence?

Karla Henry, a titleholder of Miss Earth 2008 and who has just been appointed as the city mayor’s spokesperson, hosted the event with sophistication and wit.

Aside from her seemingly vibrant hosting skills, Henry talked about the pageant’s comeback as a symbol of a fresh start after the city has been eager to continue its progress and move forward after the super typhoon and the still lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

“Miss Cebu is the start of us going back to normal but still we’re encouraging everyone to share responsibility na mag amping ra gihapon ta (that we should still always be careful) but this is it, we are opening up Cebu,” said Henry.

The city’s alert level 1 status went into effect on the same day, March 16, 2022, when the pageant was held.

The city greeted this news with clear-cut glitz and glamour as they resurrected Miss Cebu 2022 on that evening.

On top of this, with the pageant back on its feet, it is just proper to crown a new queen that will represent Cebu’s tourism and economic hub.

Gabriella Mai Carballo bested 11 other beauties to be crowned Miss Cebu 2022 Quincentennial Queen in glittering coronation rites.

Rounding up her court were Dannika Anne Ocampo -1st runner-up; Ciairha Jenyne Monsanto -2nd runner-up; Christine Marie Aberion -3rd runner-up; and Karla Marie Frances Niere -4th runner-up.

It was Carballo, who won the hearts of the panel of judges, with her winning answer about the internet and empathizing with people.

“Our generation has consistently had access to so much information on the internet. Now a lot of people may see this as a bad thing because maybe we’ll spread bad news to other people.

“However, I believe the contrary. Our generation with this knowledge has the ability to empathize with people all across the globe, and as a Cebuana, I hope that I can embody this quality and use it if you allow me to be your Miss Cebu 2022, thank you.” said Carballo.

This was after she was asked: What is the strength of your generation to survive and thrive the challenges today?

The genuine undertone of how she eloquently answered the question within the timeframe was what set her apart from the other candidates in the panel of judges’ eyes.

Aside from that, her answer is also an apparent reflection of what she advocates.

The show-stopper Cebuana beauty associates herself with these organizations; Founder of the Green Wave Project, and the Girls’ Got This Cebu ambassadress.

Don’t we just love a practice-what-you-preach queen? She also bagged one corporate award as the new Miss PAGCOR Charity. She donned a sultry, red evening gown designed by Harley Ruedas.

Miss Cebu 2022 Gabriella Mai Carballo sees her crowning as the newest and broadest platform to work on additional causes after making history as the first Miss Mandaue titlist to propose and implement an advocacy project.

The other Miss Cebu candidates in the pageant were Bianca Wilhelmina Willemsen, Christine Isabelle Rudolph, Karla Marie Frances Niere, Dannika Anne Ocampo, Cianza Pearl Lorenzo Gutierres, Christine Marie Aberion, Sheena Durano, Ciairha Jenyne Monsanto, Trixie Ong, Rhean Emmanuelle Caruana, and Lorraine Hann.

The event was strictly by invitation only, in accordance with health and safety rules. Fans and supporters, on the other hand, were able to watch the coronation night livestream on Channel 5, Cignal TV, CDN Digital and the Miss Cebu Facebook page.

