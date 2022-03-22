CPPO director: P8.9M illegal drugs seized in 1st quarter of 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some P8.9 million worth of illegal drugs was confiscated by the Cebu provincial policemen in the first quarter of the year.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) director, said that this illegal drug haul was achieved in 235 police operations from January 2022 until March 21.

Soriano said they also arrested 267 individuals during these operations and formal complaints against these arrested individuals were already filed in court.

With this development, Soriano said he was really “satisfied” with this first quarter performance of the policemen under his command.

Aside from the drug operations, Cebu provincial policemen also caught 408 persons for illegal gambling in the first quarter of the year and formal complaints were also filed in court against these persons.

In that same time period, he said 320 loose firearms were either confiscated by the police or surrendered to them in 313 operations against loose firearms.

The CPPO director also said that they arrested 19 persons in these operations against loose firearms.

Also during the first quarter, Cebu provincial policemen arrested 226 wanted persons and 36 most wanted persons.

Despite these accomplishments, Soriano said there was still more room for improvement.

And a way to help improve or maintain the performance of the policemen, he said, would be to conduct monthly assessment to all police stations.

Soriano explained the process of the assessment and how it could affect the police station chiefs.

If a certain station is included in the bottom 10 thrice, the CPPO director said that the assigned station chief would be asked to explain and could be subjected for replacement.

The CPPO has 50 police stations in Cebu province.

“There is always room for improvement. Alam nyo 50 ang stations namin. Maraming stations na humahatak pataas at may ilan ilan na humahatak pababa. So what we are trying to do now is to balance everything and gisingin yung mga COP na nag tutulog-tulogan and para mas maging significant yung accomplishment,” Soriano said.

(There is always room for improvement. Several stations are pulling us up and there are a few stations that are dragging us down. So what we are trying to do now is to balance everything and wake up those COPs [chiefs of police] who are pretending to be asleep and so that they can achieve a significant accomplishment.)

“After every Sacleo, we always look at the bottom 10. Pagconsistenly tatlong beses ka na nasa bottom 10, then we will ask them to explain. And I have already advised our staff to take note of the bottom COPs, and we recommend them for replacement. Kasi we cannot just relieve them (at) this time because of Comelec restrictions, and i-submit natin sa ating RD [regional director],” the CPPO director said.

(After every Sacleo, we always look at the bottom 10. If they had been in the bottom 10 three times, then we will ask them to explain. And I have already advised our staff to take not of the bottom COPs, and we recommend them for replacement. We cannot just releive them at this time because of Comelec restrictions, and we will submit our recommendations to the RD [regional director].)

Sacleo or Simultaneous Anti Criminality Law Enforcement Operation is another name for the Philippine National Police’s one-time, big-time operations.

Again, Soriano cited the “good performance” of the police stations under his command in the first quarter of the year.

He said that the Cebu Provincial COPs performance had greatly helped in maintaining the CPPO’s spot as a top performing police provincial office for the first quarter of 2022.

“In the past almost three months, we have been topping the rest of the PPOs [police provincial offices] in terms of the flagship programs,” Soriano said.

“And this is due to the intensified and more committed efforts of the CPPO staff and chiefs of police. Na sinabi namin na ‘let’s keep winning, let’s keep improving.’ Kaya nakikita sa Sacleo namin, ascending yung number,” he said.

(And this is due to the intensified and more committed efforts of the CPPO staff and the chiefs of police. That we are saying to them, ‘let’s keep winning, let’s keep improving.’ And so it is reflected in our Sacleo, the numbers are ascending.)

RELATED STORIES

Talisay police eye drug group after ‘snatcher’ caught with P102K shabu

P3.8M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in drug busts in Danao, Talisay

‘Notorious’ snatcher to face multiple charges – Caballes

Talisay City PNP adjudged as Best Performing City Police Station for December

Cebu Police Provincial Office performance lauded

PNP launches anti-Illegal drug ops through reinforcement, education

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy