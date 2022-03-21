Mandaue to build P81M world-class sports center in Paknaan

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A world-class sports center will soon rise in Mandaue City.

The sports center will feature an Olympic size track and field oval, Olympic size swimming pool, high capacity grandstand, basketball courts and tennis courts, Soccer or football field, parking areas, and offices.

On Monday, March 21, the Mandaue City government headed by Mayor Jonas Cortes broke ground at the anticipated sports facility. The world class sports destination will be built in a 36,177 square meter lot at the City’s Planned Unit Development-2 ( PUD-2) in Barangay Paknaan.

The groundbreaking ceremony signaled the start of the construction of the first phase of the project which covers the track and field oval, basketball courts, tennis courts, and soccer field.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, Cortes’ executive secretary said phase 1 which costs P51 million was anticipated to be operational six months from now.

Phase 2 amounting to P30 million, which covers the Olympic size swimming pool, grandstand, among others was expected to be completed a year from now.

Ibañez said Mayor Cortes had planned to build the sports center even before when the mayor was still serving his last term as congressman.

He said that the sports center would be like a park.

“Nakita nato ang importansiya ilabi na sa atoang parks and open spaces ug labi na nga highly urbanized ta nga city apan wala tay sports center. Mayor is hoping nga mao na gyud ni ang damgo nga natuman sa matag Mandauehanons. This is a project by Mandauehanons alang sa mga Mandauehanons,” said Ibañez.

(We can see the importance of the project especially for our parks and open spaces and more so because we are a highly urbanized city and we don’t have a sports center. The mayor is hoping that this dream will be realized for every Mandauehanons. This is a project by Mandauehanons for the Mandauehanons.)

The sports center is expected to help athletes and also other individuals as they can conduct exercises there.

Ibañez said the city’s sports commission, which is currently housed at the Mandaue City Sports Complex in Barangay Centro, will be transferred soon to the Sports Center.

