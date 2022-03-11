Fitness Life!

Mandaue offers venue for outdoor activities every Sunday

By: March 11, 2022
outdoor activities

A cyclist is seen along F.E. Zuellig Avenue in Mandaue City. The entire street will be closed every Sundays starting March 13, 2022 to give the public a venue for outdoor activities such as cycling, jogging, and walking. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

Mandaue City, Cebu—A safe venue for outdoor activities will be made available here starting this Sunday, March 13, 2022.

This after the Mandaue City Public Information Office said in a post that F.E. Zuellig Avenue, the road adjacent to Mandani bay, will be closed for four hours from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Sunday to make way for outdoor activities such as free zumba classes, leisure biking/cycling, and jogging/walking. 

“Let us all enjoy the outdoors and maintain a healthy lifestyle,” the post read. 

The free zumba class will start at 6 a.m. in front of the Boardwalk City Residences.

Cyclists and joggers, meanwhile, can enjoy the entire stretch of F.E. Zuellig Avenue withoit worrying about vehicular traffic.

According to the post, on street parking will also be made available along streets near F.E. Zuellig Avenue. 

