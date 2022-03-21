Plane carrying 133 crashes in China, casualties unknown

BEIJING — A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China and caused a mountain fire with casualties unknown, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.

The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and “caused a mountain fire”, CCTV said, citing the provincial emergency management bureau.

The report added that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

CCTV said a “China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire.”

Local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived at its scheduled destination in Guangzhou after it took off from the city of Kunming shortly after 1:00 pm (0500 GMT) Monday, citing airport staff.

There was no immediate response from China Eastern when contacted by AFP.

RELATED STORIES

China grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after Ethiopia crash

China says 4 killed in crash of marine surveillance plane

Taiwan says China closed off part of South China Sea to look for crashed plane

US pilot, Chinese killed in light aircraft crash in China

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy