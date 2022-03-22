Mandaue candidates sign peace covenant 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City candidates in the May 2022 elections have signed a covenant on Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022, to ensure the conduct of a secure, accurate, free/fair election (SAFE).

Candidates from Team Mandaue, Bag-ong Mandaue, and some independents were present during the peace covenant signing Team Mandaue is led by incumbent Mayor Jonas Cortes while Bag-ong Mandaue is led by former city councilor Atty. Nilo “Olin” Seno.

The program started with a mass at the National Shrine of St. Joseph, followed by a parade to the Commission on Election (Comelec) Mandaue Office, where the signing was conducted.

Lawyer Michael Angelo Sarno, Comelec-Mandaue election officer, said the covenant signing was organized to make sure that the upcoming election will be peaceful, orderly, and credible.

“Especially karun nga pandemic, ang ilaha pong responsibility nga during kampanya nila ila pong obserbahan ang health protocols, physical distancing ingun ana. ” said Sarno.

Sarno said that so far as per observation and based on the Philippine National Police (PNP), there is no tension in the political scene in Mandaue City.

Sarno said they continue to prepare for the May 9 elections, with court clerks have already undergone training.

He said they will also conduct training for around 900 electoral boards soon.

