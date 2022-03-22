Cebu City police: ‘We must all help and work together for peaceful elections’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Candidates gunning for different posts here convened at the Cebu City Police Station (CCPO) grounds along Gorordo Avenue to sign a peace pact on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, pledging their commitment to a peaceful election.

In an event organized by the Philippine National Police, representatives from various sectors in Cebu City signed a covenant for the orderly and peaceful conduct of the May 9, 2022 elections.

Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Devaras, CCPO’s Deputy City Director for Administration, said in his opening remarks that the event signifies a working democracy for people’s freedom and right to vote.

“The conduct of an honest and peaceful election is an indication of a working democracy and a nation that manifest the freedom to choose their leaders who would serve and pursue their welfare,” Devaras said.

Devaras emphasized that the event’s main objective is to build an avenue that will ensure the promise of peace and order during the election campaign and election day.

“For it is during this period that some groups will take advantage in manipulating things that will lead to violence…We must all help and work together for voters will be able to vote without fear and harm. The democracy of our nation will depend much on the success of the upcoming elections…We have to make sure that the peace and order are at all times upheld during the election period and on the election day,” he added.

Meanwhile, BOPK mayoral candidate Margot Osmeña said her wish is to see that Philippine National Police (PNP) and Commission on Election’s (COMELEC) goal of peace for the elections will indeed be upheld.

“Nahitabo ni (peace covenant signing), unta mahitabo ang peace gyud,” Osmeña said.

Actor Richard Yap, who is gunning for the Cebu City 1st District representative spot, shares the same sentiments.

“Peaceful and safe elections, no mad slinging, dili ta mag sigeg panaot ug taw kay unsa may mabuhat nimo kung mao na imo plataporma,” said Yap.

Devaras advised all candidates to follow the rules outlined in the Omnibus Election Code in his statement.

He also cautioned them to concentrate solely on presenting their government platforms to the electorate throughout the campaign season and to avoid insulting their opponents.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Durano blames ‘troll attack’ in official FB page being taken down

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy