Mandaue City to focus more on sitio-based vaccination

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Vaccination Operations Center of Mandaue City is planning to reduce the number of main vaccination sites and the vaccination teams per site and instead focus more on the sitio-based COVID-19 vaccination.

The VOC said they noted that the number of vaccinees continues to decrease.

, said that there is nothing to worry about though because the majority of the eligible population of Mandaue City was already vaccinated.

The March 20 data of the Cebu Vaccination Statistics show that 95.55 percent of the city’s eligible population have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 89.44 are fully vaccinated.

Dargantes said they are planning to reduce the number of vaccination teams per site to 1 from the current 3 vax teams.

The deputy chief said they are also eyeing reducing the number of regular vaccination sites to just 1 to 3 centers.

Mandaue City has five main vaccination sites namely the UCLM campus new building, Pacific Mall, Parkmall, J Centre Mall, and Insular Square Basak.

“For example, we have UCLM ma utilize naman siya puhon para sa face to face but depende ra pod ni UCLM basin ganahan pod siya nga mo remain siya as vaccination site, the malls depende sad sa ilaha no if willing pa sad sila nga mopadayun ang pagbakuna nato but para makasave sad ta sa ilahang pwesto pod siguro mo remain lang ta og 1 ka vaccination post,” said Dargantes.

Dargantes said they will be focusing soon on the sitio-based vaccination.

“To have the vaccines be made available nearer ba sa mga katawhan no, eventually magminus nata og main vaccination sites para ang atoang staff, ang staffing sad nato ang atoang idivide among the barangays,” she said. /rcg

