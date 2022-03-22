Chan still hopeful for Lapu to get Alert Level 1 status this week

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is still hopeful that the city would be downgraded to Alert Level 1 this week.

Currently, the city’s COVID alert level is at Level 2.

Last Friday, March 18, 2022, Chan reported to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) that the city has already inoculated 73% of its senior citizens.

The high percentage of senior citizens vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the requirements for a local government unit (LGU) to be downgrade

d to Alert Level 1.

Chan said that currently, the overall percentage of their vaccination drive is already at 94%.

“Ang total (required) number of vaccinated (senior citizens is) 80%, so ang atoa, naa naman ta sa 94% overall,” Chan said.

Chan is confident that they will reach Alert Level 1 within the week, especially since more senior citizens were inoculated over the weekend.

Based on the monitoring of the Department of Health (DOH)-7 on Monday, March 21, 2022, the city has only logged 1 new case of the virus while its active cases are only 25.

During the “Bida Tungo sa New Normal” roadshow on Friday, March 18, 2022, held at Jpark Resort and Waterpark in Lapu-Lapu City, Health Secretary Francisco Duque promised to review the alert level status of the city. /rcg

