Santander’s vice mayor passes on

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The vice mayor of Santander town in southern Cebu has passed away.

The Municipal Government of Santander on Wednesday, March 23, announced on social media the death of Vice Mayor Marilyn ‘Bebe’ Wenceslao. She was 77 years old.

“The entire Municipality of Santander wishes to convey its sincerest condolences to the untimely demise of our Municipal Vice Mayor, Hon. Marilyn “Bebe” Wenceslao,” the local government unit (LGU) stated in a post.

“Let us all take this opportunity to unite in prayer and set aside our differences as we pay respect to a leader who has given her best to serve the Tañonganons,” it added.

In a separate post on social media, Wenceslao’s son, former Santander Vice Mayor Wilson Wenceslao, said his mother passed away on Monday, March 21.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mama, Marilyn “Bebe” Singco Wenceslao who peacefully joined our Creator yesterday at the age of 77,” Wilson stated.

The Wenceslao family has allowed the public to pay their last respects to the late public servant at a funeral chapel in uptown Cebu City from March 21 to March 23, and from March 24 to March 30 in their Private Beach House in Santander.

“Interment details to be announced later,” Wilson added.

The cause of death of Santander’s vice mayor, however, is yet to be known.

Santander is a fourth-class municipality located at the southernmost tip of Cebu province.

