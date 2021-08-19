Former Cebu Governor Pablo “Pabling”  Garcia passes away

Cebu City, Philippines—The family of Pablo “Pabling” Paras Garcia announced in a statement the passing of the former Cebu Governor on Wednesday night, August 18, 2021.

Garcia, a three-term Governor of the Province of Cebu (1995-2004), was 95.

Garcia, the father of incumbent Cebu Governor Gwendoyn Garcia, spent most of his professional life in public service: as municipal councilor of Dumanjug, Cebu (1951); Senior Board Member of the Province of Cebu (1967-1969); Vice-Governor of the Province of Cebu (1969-1971); Congressman representing the 3rd Congressional District of the Province of Cebu (1987-1995); and Congressman representing the 2nd Congressional District of the Province of Cebu and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 14th and 15th Congresses (2007-2013).

A bar topnotcher in the 1951 Bar Examinations (3rd place), he was a distinguished trial lawyer, law professor and respected constitutionalist.

The family’s statement said that the wake and interment services for the former governor will be limited to immediate family members due to current quarantine status restrictions.

“Further announcements on necrological services shall be made as soon as quarantine restrictions ease,” the statement read.

“The family requests prayers for his eternal repose, and privacy in this difficult time of profound grief,” it added.

/bmjo

