Here are the things you need to know on the resumption of cockpit operations in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) released guidelines for cockpit operators to comply with before they officially resume operations here.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama signed the guidelines on Thursday, March 24, 2022, outlining the protocols for onsite safety, operations, and monitoring of cockpit arenas in the city.

The guidelines include the following:

1. 100 percent vaccination status of employees.

2. Strict compliance of the minimum public health standards.

3. The wearing of masks in the whole duration of the operation.

4. Proper set-up of air circulation and ventilation in arenas.

5. An officer from Health Infection and Prevention Control will be deployed in each arena to ensure compliance of safety protocols.

6. Handwashing and Sanitation stations should be put up and regularly implemented in between intervals of operation.

7. Regulation of capacity in the arena to avoid overcrowding.

8. In person betting should adhere minimum health standards and social distancing.

9. Regular cleaning and Disinfection.

10. Isolation room should be set-up for employees who display covid 19 symptoms.

Operators are told to strictly adhere to these guidelines as failure to do so will result in penalties and disciplinary measures.

According to EOC deputy chief implementor, Councilor Joel Gaganera, operators must submit a letter of notice first so that they can inspect these arenas prior to their reopening.

“They will send us a notice so we can inspect together with the other agencies like the police, their baranggay for the last time before they can operate,” said Garganera.

Garganera explained that the operators can open the arenas whenever they are ready and confident that they have completed all necessary safety measures for both infrastructure and personnel.

“Well nagpaabot lang ko nila once they feel that they are ready… send us a notice and maka inspect mi then right after that they can operate,” said Garganera.

Beth Chiongbian, an owner of a cockpit arena in the city, rejoiced on the news that they can now move past the pandemic slump.

“Salamat kaayo sa Ginoo kay for two years wala gyud tawn mi income,” said Chiongbian.

She notes that hundreds of their employees lost income when operations was halted.

Each district of Cebu City has two cockpit arenas in different barangays.

The EOC will conduct more consultative meetings along with the stakeholders for future policies.

/bmjo

