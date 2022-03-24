Mambaling man yields P68K worth of suspected shabu in buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Complaints aired over the “Isumbong Mo Kay Wilkins” (IMKW) program resulted in the arrest of a suspected drug peddler on Wednesday evening, March 23 in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested a certain Alger Abello after receiving reports from concerned citizens about his illegal activities through the IMKWprogram.

Abello, 44, was nabbed in a buy-bust around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Sitio Ibabaw, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Anti-narcotics agents seized 10 grams of white crystalline substance placed inside a plastic sachet and suspected to be shabu. The contraband is estimated to be worth around P68,000.

Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA-7, said Abello reportedly can dispose of 30 grams of shabu per week.

Alcantara also said the suspect was under surveillance for approximately three weeks before their enforcers carried out Wednesday’s operation.

The suspect will be charged for violating Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 otherwise known as Republic Act No. 9165. /rcg

