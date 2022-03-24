16 Mandaue public schools start limited face-to-face classes this Monday

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Sixteen public schools in Mandaue City will implement the limited face-to-face classes on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The 16 schools are Banilad Elementary School, Basak Elementary School, Cabancalan I Elementary School, Cabancalan II Elementary School, Cesar M. Cabahug Elementary School, Don Calixto C. Yongco Elementary School, Leonard Wood Elementary School, Pagsabungan Tabok Elementary School, Labogon Elementary School, Banilad National High School, Cabancalan National High School, Maguikay National High School, Mandaue City School for the Arts High School, Mandaue City SPED High School, and Subangdaku Technical Vocational School.

Dr. Nimfa Bongo, DepEd Mandaue Superintendent, said these schools were the first to pass the validation for in-person classes.

Bongo said 15 other schools are expected to conduct the limited face-to-face classes on April 4 and April 18 for the city’s remaining public schools.

Mandaue City has 45 public schools.

Bongo said the students were divided into batches. Batch A will report to school every Monday and Tuesday and every Thursday and Friday for Batch B. She said that schools will be disinfected every Wednesday.

Bongo said the students will only be allowed to stay in the school for four hours at daylight.

Jemma Tabguan, the Principal of the Pagsabungan Elementary School said they are now ready for the start of the limited face-to-face classes on Monday. They will conduct a simulation exercise on Friday, March 25.

Alice Tapdasan, the school’s clinic teacher said some parents especially those who have students that have comorbidities opted to continue with modular distance learning.

Mercy Nes Carredo, the school’s kindergarten teacher expressed her excitement about the implementation of the face-to-face classes.

“Excited kaayo for almost two years wala gyud mi kakita sa amoang estudyante labi na kanang kindergarten dili pa gyud mi kaila nila so karun naa nami makita nila bisan gamay sa,” said Carredo. /rcg

ALSO READ:

DepEd-7: Selected schools 97% ready for face-to-face classes

Mayor Cortes to meet with DepEd-Mandaue official regarding lost, damaged items in City Central School

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy