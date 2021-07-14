Mayor Cortes to meet with DepEd-Mandaue official regarding lost, damaged items in City Central School

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has called for a meeting with Dr. Nimfa Bongo, the superintendent of the Department of Education here, regarding the issue with the Mandaue City Central School, wherein several items were missing and some damaged after it was used as an isolation center last year.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, Cortes’ executive secretary, said the mayor has already scheduled for a meeting on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Ibañez said they have yet to receive a report from the Department of Education-Mandaue City Division and that they only learned about the issue after reading news about the matter.

The city government started using the school May last year and was turned over back to DepEd at the end of June 2021.

Bongo, for her part, said the school was already instructed to list all damaged and missing items.

She said the report will be validated by the division before it will be sent to the Mayor for assistance.

Dr. Alma Bardaquillo, the school’s principal, said in her partial report from some of the teachers, that the things that were damaged and dismantled were stand fans, industrial fans, TV sets, doors, tiles, among others. Things that went missing include two laptops, rice cookers, pots, ladles, a stove, an electric kettle, speakers, a curtain, and even some potted plants.

Bardaquillo said they are still awaiting for other teachers to report if they have things that were damaged or missing.

/bmjo