Cebu, Bacolod gear up for major regional hoopsfest

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu and Bacolod will simultaneously host a major regional basketball tournament dubbed the “Next Gen: Hoops 4 You7h” on April 9 to May 3 in various venues in these two cities.

The major 5-on-5 basketball tournament is organized by Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU-Phinma) Baby Cobras head coach Jerry Abuyabor and some partners from Manila and Bacolod.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Abuyabor said they are looking to host 120 teams from Region 6 and 7 and will compete simultaneously in various venues around Cebu and Bacolod on April 9 and 10, 2022 for the elimination round.

“The games in Cebu and Bacolod are simultaneous. We’re looking at 120 teams from around region 6 and 7. In Cebu, we’re aiming to host 60 teams and hold it in 12 different basketball courts as far as Minglanilla and Danao if possible,” said Abuyabor.

When asked about the major basketball tournament’s purpose, Abuyabor said that he and his fellow organizers want to bring back the basketball scene in these regions following a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He specifically pointed out the 25-under age category of basketball, which is filled with collegiate and high school basketball players who haven’t played for more than two years since the pandemic began.

“I’ve settled here in Cebu right now because of my family and my baby who are here. So, we decided to organize this tournament so we can bring back life to basketball. NCAA and UAAP in Manila are already starting very soon while Cebu’s Cesafi haven’t started yet. So, we initiate this basketball tournament,” added Abuyabor.

Abuyador revealed that they already got the commitment of 50 Cebu-based teams with ten more to fill up their target number of 60 teams for the Cebu leg.

The tournament is open to all varsity players, ball clubs, and basketball organizations. It is only open to players ages 25 and below. Foreign players are not allowed to join.

NON-POLITICAL

In addition, Abuyabor clarified that the tournament is not political or affiliated with any political parties and part of the election campaign.

This as one of the tournament’s sponsors is the Next Gen for BBM-Sara, which is an organization that supports the Uniteam slate of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte.

According to Abuyabor, it just happened that one of their sponsors is affiliated with this political party.

“It just happened that the Next Gen BBM-Sara is one of the supporters. On our side as organizers, we welcome everyone regardless of their political views. We don’t discriminate and will not use this tournament as part of the election campaign. Organizing this tournament is our pure love of the game,” said Abuyabor, who has already organized charitable deeds for Cebu’s basketball community for the past years.

“We designed this tournament for the long haul, especially that there’s no proper tournaments happening in Cebu and Bacolod. We hope that this becomes an excellent avenue for potential basketball players in the region to showcase their skills. It’s also our tribute to sir Rico Navarro who was responsible for numerous youth basketball tournaments. We want to continue his legacy by organizing this tournament.”

A total of 12 teams will advance to the April 23 second round of eliminations until the May 3 finals that is planned to be held at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

The top three teams in Cebu and Bacolod will clash until they determine the last two remaining teams that vies in the championship.

Abuyabor is optimistic that the PBA stars they invited can come and watch the finals at the Hoops Dome.

They are also organizing a side event, a celebrity exhibition basketball match between Cesar Montano’s team and Cebu’s all-star selection.

Abuyabor also announced that the officials to supervise the tournament are from Manila. They will fly in 70 referees from Manila to handle the tournament in Cebu and Bacolod for fair officiating.

The winning teams will get exciting prizes. To join the tournament, contact Abuyador at 09691945200 for the Cebu leg while Tata Belangel at 09338559068 for the Bacolod leg.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu’s Ando among PH athletes granted Olympic Solidarity scholarships by IOC

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy