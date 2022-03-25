Cebu’s Ando among PH athletes granted Olympic Solidarity scholarships by IOC

Cebuana weightlifter Elreen Ando is among seven athletes of the Philippines who were granted Olympic Solidarity Scholarships (OSS) by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The 23-year Ando, who finished 7th in women’s weightlifting competition in the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, is joined by some of the top names in Philippine sports such as world-ranked pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena (26) and young golf sensation Rianne Malixi (14).

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President, Representative Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, said in a press release that also making the list besides Ando are Samantha Catantan (19, fencing), Aira Villegas (27, boxing), Rogen Ladon (28, boxing), Patrick Coo (20, BMX cycling), Jericho Francisco (20, skateboarding), and Allen Arcilla (19, wrestling).

Under the scholarships, Tolentino said each of the athlete will receive a grant of $833 a month until the Paris 2024 Olympics.

All the athlete scholars were endorsed by their respective national sports associations, except for Obiena, the most accomplished on the list as the Asian men’s pole vault record holder.

“The POC wishes to congratulate these nine promising athletes for earning scholarships as they focus on their qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics,” Tolentino said. “This is the first time that our country had such number of scholars.”

The scholarship includes access to appropriate training facilities, a coach who specializes in their respective disciplines, regular medical and scientific assistance and control, accident and illness insurance, board and lodging costs, pocket money and most essentially travel costs for the athletes’ participation in relevant competitions and Paris 2024 qualification events.

The OSS is an IOC program that aims to assist elite athletes selected and proposed by their respective NOCs in their preparation and qualification for Paris 2024.

“All these athletes need to do is to focus on their training and set their goal toward the Paris Olympics,” said Tolentino, adding that the POC will liquidate the athletes’ expenses to the Olympic Solidarity on a quarterly schedule based on the submission of reports by the scholars and their NSAs.

