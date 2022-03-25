WATCH: Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson celebrate their post-birthday

CEBU, Philippines— Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson celebrated their post-birthday together as seen in a video shared by Julia’s mom, Marjorie Barretto, in an Instagram story.

In the video, Julia can be seen holding the cake while her family was singing the “Happy Birthday” song.

“Thanks for treating us to a good dinner,” Marjorie wrote in the video.

Gerald was not able to attend Julia’s 25th birthday party last March 10 because of his lock-in taping in Masbate.

Despite being far from each other on Julia’s special day, Gerald made it extra special by sending a life-size bouquet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

Gerald also celebrated his 33rd birthday last March 7.

The celebrity sweethearts confirmed their romantic relationship in March 2021.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Julia Barreto and Gerald Anderson share Boracay snaps and videos

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy