Rufa Mae Quinto is back in sexy summer photos, Todo na to!
CEBU, Philippines—Rufa Mae Quinto is back in the Philippines.
The Filipina actress and comedienne updated her fans on her latest “ganaps” on Instagram.
Rufa Mae uploaded sexy summer photos from her vacation in the Philippines and threw a joke about missing the extreme heat in the country especially during summer.
“Nadama ko din muli ang Init ng weather ng Pilipinas … damahan na ! swimming nemen dyan guysh! Favorite Kong gawin 🧜♀️ 🏊♂️
Go go go! Todo na to!” she wrote as the caption for the photos.
Rufa Mae is on a vacation with her daughter, Alexandria Athena.
Rufa Mae and her family has moved in the U.S. in 2020. /rcg
