Rufa Mae Quinto is back in sexy summer photos, Todo na to!

By: Doris Mondragon - Social Media Specialist - CDN Digital | March 25,2022 - 09:03 PM

CEBU, Philippines—Rufa Mae Quinto is back in the Philippines. 

The Filipina actress and comedienne updated her fans on her latest “ganaps” on Instagram.

Rufa Mae uploaded sexy summer photos from her vacation in the Philippines and threw a joke about missing the extreme heat in the country especially during summer. 

“Nadama ko din muli ang Init ng weather ng Pilipinas … damahan na ! swimming nemen dyan guysh! Favorite Kong gawin 🧜‍♀️ 🏊‍♂️

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rufa Mae Quinto Magallanes (@rufamaequinto)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rufa Mae Quinto Magallanes (@rufamaequinto)

Go go go! Todo na to!” she wrote as the caption for the photos.

Rufa Mae is on a vacation with her daughter, Alexandria Athena.

Rufa Mae and her family has moved in the U.S. in 2020.          /rcg

RELATED STORY

Is Ruffa Mae Quinto pregnant

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, celebrity, entertainment news, Rufa Mae, Rufa Mae Quinto, Summer, travels, vacation

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.