Celebrities

Local celebrities expecting babies this 2022

CEBU, Philippines—It is said that motherhood is a special stage in a woman’s life. 

And yes, it’s also the toughest phase—giving birth & sleepless nights. 

However tough it may be, you realize it changes you and you realize that you have become a better person because you are nurturing a beautiful life.

This Women’s Month, CDN Digital shares with you the maternity shots of our local celebrities as they celebrate their womanhood through the life inside their tummies. 

Here are the local celebrities who have announced they’re expecting babies this year:

Jennylyn Mercado

 

Angeline Quinto

 

Iya Villania

 

Winwyn Marquez

 

Kryz Uy

 

Dimples Romana

Angelica Panganiban

RELATED STORIES

Angelica Panganiban is expecting her first child

Dimples Romana is pregnant with third child

Kryz Uy-Young is pregnant with second child

It’s a boy for Angeline Quinto

Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo’s emotional engagement

Winwyn Marquez confirms she’s pregnant with first child; non-showbiz BF ecstatic

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, Celebrities, celebrities expecting babies, celebrity mommies, entertainment news, pregnant, pregnant celebrities, Women's Month 2022
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.