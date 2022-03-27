Unioil projects diesel to go up by P8 per liter, gasoline by P3 per liter

MANILA, Philippines — Unioil is projecting another round of increases in the prices of diesel and gasoline by next week.

In an advisory on Saturday, Unioil said the prices of diesel may go up by P8 to P8.30 per liter.

Meanwhile, the prices of gasoline may increase by P2.90 to P3.10 per liter.

The projected increase next week follows a big rollback in prices of petroleum products that started last Tuesday: P11.45 for a liter of diesel, P5.45 for gasoline, and P8.55 for kerosene.

Before this rollback, there were 11 weeks of uninterrupted hikes in fuel prices since January.

RELATED STORIES

Drivers seek fare hike due to rising fuel prices

Unioil expects diesel price to drop by P10, gasoline by P5

Oil firms set biggest increase in fuel prices

Government cool to fare hike as fuel prices shoot up

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy