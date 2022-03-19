Unioil expects diesel price to drop by P10, gasoline by P5

MANILA, Philippines — Unioil is expecting a big-time rollback in prices of diesel and gasoline next week.

In an advisory, Unioil said diesel prices may decrease by P10.70 to P10.90 per liter.

Meanwhile, the price of gasoline may drop by P5.10 to P5.30 per liter.

Local pump prices currently range from P70 to P80 per liter, depending on the grade.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi earlier said that if the current trading trend is sustained, local prices could drop by at least P12 a liter for diesel and P5 for gasoline next week.

“We are really expecting a huge decrease next week… Hopefully with the trend, if it continues to be like that, then the price will continuously go down,” Energy Undersecretary Gerardo Erguiza Jr. likewise said.

/MUF

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy