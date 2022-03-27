Talisay police: Fewer snatching incidents seen with arrest of 7 snatchers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City police anticipate a decrease in snatching incidents in the city following the arrest of seven notorious snatchers in the last two weeks.

Other than that, they also hoped that drug distribution would also be affected by this considering that these snatchers were arrested during five buy-bust and two anti-illegal firearms operations, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station.

“Naa gyud ni sya effect sa incidents of snatching not only in Talisay but also in Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue. I hope nga mawala ang incidents sa snatching, salisi and at the same time ang drug distribution, malessen,” Caballes said.

(There is an effect in the number of snatching incidents not only in Talisay but also in Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue. I hope that there will no longer be incidents of snatching and salisi, and at the same time, drug distribution will lessen.)

Caballes said that they only knew about the involvement of these seven individuals in snatching incidents in Talisay City and neighboring cities when they had their background check. According to him, these are notorious snatchers and have been operating for years already.

“Notado ni sila, they have been doing it for the last years now…more than five years na sa buhat,” he said.

(These are noted and have been doing it for the last years now…more than five years already.)

“Most likely muhinay or dako ni syag epekto sa snatching and salisi sa Metro Cebu area. They are operating not only in Talisay and Cebu, but including Lapu-Lapu,Mandaue, Cebu City,” he added.

(This will most likely lessen or have a huge effect on the snatching and salisi incidents in Metro Cebu. They are operating not only in Talisay and Cebu, but including Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, and Cebu City.)

Salisi was a way thieves operate where members of the group would distract the intended victim while others would carry out the theft, said Caballes.

Talisay police have recorded four to five snatching incidents for the last three weeks in the city.

According to him, these arrested individuals come from different snatching groups. However, he clarified that these were not from drug groups as the suspects did their illegal drug activities on their own.

“Dili sad ni sila mga drug group. They are operating on their own sa illegal drugs,” he added.

(They are not a drug group. They are operating on their own for illegal drugs.)

He, however, said that despite the arrests, police presence and their relentless operations would continue.

