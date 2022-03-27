Concert in Cebu City may be a superspreader — DOH-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local health officials raised concerns on the crowd that joined a free concert here last Saturday, March 26.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), said the “Arat na Cebu” concert was “worrisome”.

Loreche said they were concerned that the event, which was attended by roughly 100,000 individuals, would turn out to be a ‘superspreader’.

“The concert that brought in a huge crowd is worrisome in a way that it can be a superspreader event — especially if the concert goers did not wear their face masks properly, and there were unvaccinated individuals too,” said Loreche in a message sent to reporters.

In turn, the DOH-7 official urged the public to be responsible when going out, particularly attending crowd-gathering events like concerts.

“However, it is really high time for each person to take full responsibility for their actions,” Loreche said.

“This is what we call sharing the responsibility as we all learn to live with COVID-19,” she added.

“Arat na Cebu” was the first concert held in Cebu City two years after COVID-driven lockdowns forced government to temporarily ban gatherings.

It was held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Admission to the concert, which featured famous artists such as Gloc 9, December Avenue, Missing Filemon, to name some, was free.

Photos and videos taken during the event showed attendees apparently disregarding health protocols like social distancing and proper wearing of masks.

The police also received reports that several concertgoers and their own officers sustained injuries due to the thick crowd.

Cebu City is under Alert Level 1 since March 15. Concerts and other crowd-gathering events are allowed in areas placed under the most lenient form of community quarantine.

RELATED STORIES

Some cops, spectators injured during Arat na Cebu concert – Devaras

LOOK: Drone view of Arat na Cebu concert

WATCH: Excited concertgoers defy health protocols

Stampede, defiance of health protocols mar Arat na Cebu concert

Police: 100,000 flock to Arat na Cebu concert, no stampede

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy