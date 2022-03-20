Rise in snatching cases in Talisay City not alarming – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Incidents of snatching that were reported in Talisay City in the past weeks should not be a cause for alarm.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said the recent cases of snatching could be a result of the eased restrictions that is now implemented in the city which allowed people to already go out of their homes.

But this is not alarming since the police are also doing their job to go after the suspects and prevent other similar incidents from happening.

In fact, all of the three incidents that were reported in March can already be considered as solved after they arrested its perpetrators.

Caballes gave Talisaynons the assurance that they continue to have control of the peace and order situation in their city.

He also corrected misconception that snatching is now rampant in their city.

Quoting police statistics, Caballes said, an average of four snatching incidents are reported to the police station per month since January 2022.

Some people may consider this as an increase in the number of snatching cases here since they barely had any reported cases when the city was still under lockdown.

For the first 20 days of March, they received three snatching reports and all of these can already be considered as solved after they also arrested the suspects in separate buy-bust operations.

“Incidents of snatching are everywhere man. Sa Talisay, naa tay mga incidents but for the week, naa tay nadakpan snatchers through buy-bust operation. Pagcheck sa background, mga snatchers diay ni sila,” Caballes said.

(Incidents of snatching happen everywhere. In Talisay, we had incidents of snatching but we also made arrests this week during our buy-bust operations. When we looked into the background of the arrested persons, we found out that they were also involved in snatching.)

Meanwhile, Caballes admitted that they are expecting an increase in the number of index crimes that may result from the easing of restrictions now that Talisay City is under Alert Level 1.

With the lifting of the curfew, people are now going out of their homes while some have a tendency to stay out until late at night.

Caballes said that as a crime deterrence, they are trying to intensify police visibility especially in crowded areas.

At the same time, he is asking Talisay City residents to always be careful when doing errands especially if this will require them to be outside of their homes late at night.

Caballes is also sending a stern warning to criminals and those who are engaged in illegal activities.

“Warning sa mga snatchers na they have to stop what they are doing kay, by all means, police will look for them and arrest them. For sure nga mag mahay silas ilahang gibuhat,” Caballes said.

(A warning for all the snatchers that they have to stop what they are doing because, by all means, police will look for them and arrest them. For sure they will regret their misdeeds.)

RELATED STORIES

‘Notorious’ snatcher to face multiple charges

Talisay police eye drug after ‘snatcher’ caught with P102K ‘shabu’

With easing of restrictions, Ligan warns Cebuanos of snatching, other crimes

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy